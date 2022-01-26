Security plan finalised as PSL 7 set to begin tomorrow

KARACHI – Pakistan is all set to host the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the first leg starting from Karachi tomorrow (January 27) when defending champions Multan Sultans facing off 2020 champions Karachi King at National Stadium.

A comprehensive plan for the matches in the port city has been prepared by the Security Division of Sindh Police.

A spokesperson for DIGP Security and Emergency Services Division said that around 5650 personnel will be deployed for the security of the tournament.

Around 1700 personnel of Security Division including 1200 Special Security Unit (SSU) Commandos, 1500 personnel of Traffic Police, 500 personnel of Special Branch, 250 personnel of Rapid Response Force (RRF) and personnel of Sindh Rangers will be deployed along-with personnel from other law enforcement agencies at National Stadium Karachi, practice grounds, Karachi Airport, routes, hotels, and other different areas, while sharp shooters will also be deployed at sensitive points, local media reported.

Meanwhile, a temporary command and control setup will also be set up at National Stadium to monitor the law and order situation while aerial surveillance will also be made during the movement of the teams.

Moreover, Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T) team comprising highly trained and well-equipped commandos including lady commandos will remain alert at SSU Headquarters as a quick response force to tackle any untoward situation.

Security officials decided that no road will be blocked for public except one track of Sir Shah Suleman Road.

For spectators, a shuttle bus service will be available from the parking point to the stadium. The following parking points have been allocated for the spectators coming to the National Stadium;

a) Hakeem Saeed Ground at University Road near Bait ul Mukarram Masjid.

b) China Ground adjacent to National Coaching Centre (For VIPs only).

National Stadium will host the first 15 matches till February 7, before the action moves to Lahore, where Gaddafi Stadium, the home of Pakistan cricket, will stage the last 19 games from 10-27 February.

As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) directive, the seating capacity has been reduced to 25% for all matches in Karachi, while a decision on the number of spectators in Lahore will be taken in due course.