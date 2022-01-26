Saudi Arabia approves prisoners swap agreement with Pakistan 

RIYADH – The Saudi Arabia cabinet has approved the draft of a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.

Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be swapped between the two countries, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs.

The approval for the agreements was granted in the meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

In May 2021, former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari revealed Islamabad and Riyadh had signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabia’s jails.

Taking to Twitter, he had said “Pak & KSA have signed prisoner transfer agreement for return of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners languishing in KSA jails”.