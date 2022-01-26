Saudi Arabia approves prisoners swap agreement with Pakistan
Share
RIYADH – The Saudi Arabia cabinet has approved the draft of a prisoner exchange agreement with Pakistan.
Under the agreement, convicted prisoners will be swapped between the two countries, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.
The cabinet also approved draft agreements for cooperation against crimes and a document to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan on illicit anti-human trafficking and drugs.
The approval for the agreements was granted in the meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.
In May 2021, former special assistant to the prime minister on overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari revealed Islamabad and Riyadh had signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate over 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi Arabia’s jails.
Taking to Twitter, he had said “Pak & KSA have signed prisoner transfer agreement for return of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners languishing in KSA jails”.
Pakistan accepts India's prisoner swap proposals ... 11:47 PM | 7 Mar, 2018
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will act upon humanitarian proposals as suggested by India as part of humanitarian gesture with an ...
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- PSL 7: Shahid Afridi spotted having fun with future son-in-law ...07:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Another PIA flight attendant ‘slipped away’ in Canada07:30 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Security forces kill key terrorist in North Waziristan IBO07:10 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Saudi Arabia approves prisoners swap agreement with Pakistan06:38 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Ex-DG NAB Musaddiq Abbasi appointed PM's accountability adviser06:24 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Feroze Khan gears up for his first English rap single03:26 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Model Giti Ara files a lawsuit against ex-husband02:58 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Ahsan Khan slams authorities for delay in justice for Noor Mukadam02:39 PM | 26 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021