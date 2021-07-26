PML-N, PPP cry foul as PTI wins AJK elections 2021

08:16 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
PML-N, PPP cry foul as PTI wins AJK elections 2021
Major opposition parties have rejected the results of recently held elections for Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, crying for rigging in the polls won by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz have expressed their concerns in this regard.

Bilawal in a Tweet said that Election Commission of AJK failed to take action against the PTI leaders for violating the electoral rules.

Despite the rigging, the PPP has emerged as the largest opposition party in AJK with 11 seats, up from 3 seats it got in previous elections. While sharing the list of successful candidates of his party, he thanked the people of Kashmir for their support.

Meanwhile, Maryam Nawaz said that she will not accept the results, adding that she had also not accepted the 2018 polls.

She said that the party would soon decide the further strategy regarding the ‘shameless rigging’.

PTI has emerged victorious in the 11th general elections of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly as it managed to win 25 seats, according to the unofficial count.

The PPP has bagged 11, while the PML-N has obtained six seats.

Both the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Party (JKPP) and the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) have secured one seat each.

PTI emerges victorious in AJK elections 08:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2021

MUZAFFARABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious in the 11th general elections of the Azad ...

