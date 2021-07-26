Four injured in Quetta IED blast
Web Desk
08:41 PM | 26 Jul, 2021
Four injured in Quetta IED blast
At least four people were injured on Monday while a Frontier Corps (FC) vehicle was damaged in an explosion in Hazar Ganji, an area of Quetta.

Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department spokesperson said that at 07:40am an improvised explosive device (IED) went off outside the the vegetable market.

"As a result, four passersby were injured while a Frontier Corps vehicle was slightly damaged. It was a timed device which had around one kilogramme of explosives. CTD teams are on the spot and gathering evidence," the spokesman said in a statement.

The blast shattered the windows of nearby buildings. Security forces cordoned off area and launched an investigation.

Rescues officials shifted the victims to Bolan Medical Complex Hospital where two of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani has condemned the incident, adding that best possible treatment will be provided to the victims.

He said that elements involved in the explosion will be brought to justice.

