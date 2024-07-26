Search

Pakistan

Police crackdown on JI leaders ahead of Islamabad sit-in against inflated power bills

Web Desk
09:07 AM | 26 Jul, 2024
Police crackdown on JI leaders ahead of Islamabad sit-in against inflated power bills

LAHORE – In light of the planned sit-in in Islamabad against expensive electricity deals and overbilling, police in various parts of Punjab and Rawalpindi raided the homes of Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and officials, arresting several leaders and workers.

Police raided the house of Jamaat-e-Islami’s central secretary-general, Ameer-ul-Azeem. While they couldn’t arrest Ameer-ul-Azeem, they did arrest his driver, Shaukat Mahmood.

Ameer-ul-Azeem stated that to prevent the sit-in, police also raided the homes of Lahore Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Ziauddin Ansari and other officials.

In a video message, Ameer-ul-Azeem condemned the raids on Jamaat-e-Islami officials’ homes, stating that police harassment is ongoing in Lahore and other districts.

He expressed regret over the police’s misconduct towards women in various locations, calling the government’s action unconstitutional and undemocratic. He said that peaceful protest is a constitutional, legal, and democratic right of every citizen.

Ameer-ul-Azeem affirmed that the sit-in scheduled for Islamabad will proceed as planned, led by Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman. The sit-in aims to be peaceful and for the rights of the people.

Rawalpindi Police Crackdown

Rawalpindi police arrested seven officials in raids at various locations in Attock. Sources reported that Waris Khan police raided PTI leader Zaheer Ahmed Awan’s house, but as he was not present, they left with some information.

Arrests

Jamaat-e-Islami PP-28 leader Hafiz Ajmal and Mian Usman Rafi were arrested in Kharian Cantt, and several officials were arrested in Bahawalpur, including Lahore Ameer Ziauddin Ansari, Lodhran district Ameer Dr. Tahir Chaudhry, Taxila’s Owais Aslam Mirza, and Hassan Abdal’s Ameer Noor Al-Amin. Police also raided their homes seeking their arrests.

Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson said that in Hassan Abdal, since Noor Al-Amin was not found, his young son was taken by the police.

In Punjab, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi, authorities and police have tightened measures to prevent participants from gathering due to the imposition of Section 144.

No rallies as Section 144 imposed in Punjab for three days

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

09:07 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Police crackdown on JI leaders ahead of Islamabad sit-in against ...

08:49 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Akbar Bugti’s grandson among five killed in Karachi’s DHA

11:31 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Pakistani police detain chief of top rights body 'for raising voice ...

10:59 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Where are 50,000 Pakistanis who went 'missing' in Iraq?

10:36 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

ECP recognises 39 MNAs as PTI members after SC ruling on reserved ...

09:58 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

FBR says people involved in tax evasion, fraud to be fined, jailed

Pakistan

08:16 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

Foreigners can now travel free as Pakistan waives visa fee for 126 ...

11:24 AM | 24 Jul, 2024

Woman gets her friend raped by husband for revenge in Lahore

10:03 AM | 25 Jul, 2024

Indian woman 'fakes identity' to meet husband in Pakistan

12:41 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan seeks court protection against army custody in May 9 cases

09:35 PM | 24 Jul, 2024

50,000 Pakistanis missing in Iraq after going for pilgrimages

03:10 PM | 23 Jul, 2024

Man commits suicide by jumping off metro bus bridge in Rawalpindi

Advertisement

Latest

09:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2024

Trump demands immediate halt to Gaza war by Israel

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 25 Jul, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 July 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 26, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.

British Pound rate is 356.15 for buying, and 360.4 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.75 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.4 280.1
Euro EUR 301.75 303.85
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.15 360.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.75 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.63
Australian Dollar AUD 184.85 186.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.05 749.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.4 38.8
Danish Krone DKK 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908 917
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.85 59.65
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.15 171.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202.5 204.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.6 26.9
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: