Take mental health seriously, says Humaima Malick

Mental health issues can be exhausting and make you feel completely alone. That state can be made much worse by the lack of public discussion regarding the topic. Many people choose to remain silent because there’s still such a stigma around talking about anxiety and depression.

Mental illnesses don’t discriminate—even the most glamorous celebrities with all the luxuries in the world aren't immune to depression, anxiety and Sushant Singh Rajput's death is proof of that.

However, a lot of celebs are coming forward to raise awareness regarding the matter and the most recent one is Film and television actor Humaima Malick.

She recently took to Instagram to urge everyone to seriously prioritise their mental health.

Mental health ! Take it seriously please help people who need it if you see anyone around you who isn’t feeling their best please help them instead of asking them questions .... our mind get hurt also like our hearts — HUMAIMA MALICK (@HumaimaMalick) June 24, 2020

“Mental health! Take it seriously please, help people who need it. If you see anyone around you who isn’t feeling their best please help them instead of asking them questions. Our minds get hurt just like our hearts, ” Malick wrote.

Slowly but surely, more and more celebrities are coming out and talking about their own mental health challenges as well.

Yesterday, actor Zara Noor Abbas also revealed on her Instagram story that she was diagnosed with clinical depression sometime ago and how she has been dealing with it.

