Celebs celebrate Trump’s exile from Twitter
Web Desk
08:42 PM | 9 Jan, 2021
Tech giant Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the banning of Trump’s Twitter account over fears of him “inciting further violence” in the US.

The account of Donald Trump, with 88 million followers, remains suspended for the glorification of violence. 

The Twitter authorities released an official statement regarding the suspending of Trump's account:

"After a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," 

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt shared his excitement saying, “Whoa!” 

The Janaan actress Armeena Khan couldn't contain her happiness, “OH MY GODDD!!!”

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo wrote “Thank you Twitter and the board. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy #RemoveTrumpNow,” .

The co-host of The Official Chart Update Jameela Jamil wrote: “The year is looking up again,”. 

Known for his role as Artie Abrams in the Fox comedy-drama series Glee, Kevin McHale states in his Tweet:

“This isn't about censorship or free speech. It's about protecting lives. Trump's words have now directly lead to five deaths and an attack on the US Capitol. Twitter and other tech companies should always ban anyone who incites and encourages violence – especially when they have a big platform.”

Twitter permanently bans Trump’s account 10:44 AM | 9 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – Twitter on Friday permanently suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s account to prevent ...

