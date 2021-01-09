Celebs celebrate Trump’s exile from Twitter

Tech giant Mark Zuckerberg recently announced the banning of Trump’s Twitter account over fears of him “inciting further violence” in the US.

The account of Donald Trump, with 88 million followers, remains suspended for the glorification of violence.

The Twitter authorities released an official statement regarding the suspending of Trump's account:

"After a close review of recent tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,"

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Pakistani actor Osman Khalid Butt shared his excitement saying, “Whoa!”

The Janaan actress Armeena Khan couldn't contain her happiness, “OH MY GODDD!!!”

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo wrote “Thank you Twitter and the board. #BanTrumpSaveDemocracy #RemoveTrumpNow,” .

The co-host of The Official Chart Update Jameela Jamil wrote: “The year is looking up again,”.

The year is looking up again. https://t.co/UgOdscXyQj — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 8, 2021

Known for his role as Artie Abrams in the Fox comedy-drama series Glee, Kevin McHale states in his Tweet:

This isn't about censorship or free speech. It's about protecting lives. Trump's words have now directly lead to 5 deaths & an attack on the US Capitol. Twitter/tech companies should always ban anyone who incites & encourages violence - especially when they have a big platform. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) January 9, 2021

“This isn't about censorship or free speech. It's about protecting lives. Trump's words have now directly lead to five deaths and an attack on the US Capitol. Twitter and other tech companies should always ban anyone who incites and encourages violence – especially when they have a big platform.”