‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled

ISLAMABAD – An alleged spying attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan was foiled on Saturday.

According to media reports, an employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a spying device in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.

The security team of Imran Khan detained the employee and handed him over to the police for further interrogation.

Commenting on the incident, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that the party had pointed out several times that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. “In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government,” he added.

“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader further said that the ‘arrested’ employee has made several revelations – which he refused to share at the moment.