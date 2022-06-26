‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled
Share
ISLAMABAD – An alleged spying attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan was foiled on Saturday.
According to media reports, an employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a spying device in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.
The security team of Imran Khan detained the employee and handed him over to the police for further interrogation.
Commenting on the incident, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said that the party had pointed out several times that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. “In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government,” he added.
“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader further said that the ‘arrested’ employee has made several revelations – which he refused to share at the moment.
Imran Khan challenges NAB amendment law in ... 09:45 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan has challenged the amendments in the National Accountability ...
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
-
- ‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled10:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Voting underway for first phase of local government elections in Sindh09:38 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 June 202209:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming ...10:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 1707:47 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022