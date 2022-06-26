Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 26, 2022
09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 26, 2022 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|205
|207.5
|Euro
|EUR
|217.5
|220.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|254
|257
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|56.5
|57.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|55
|55.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|146.69
|147.94
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|555
|559.5
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|163.59
|164.94
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.57
|31.82
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|30.1
|30.45
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|26.95
|27.3
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.7
|2.78
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.5
|1.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|688.54
|693.54
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|48.04
|48.49
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|133.12
|134.32
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|21.4
|21.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|550.26
|554.76
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|58.12
|58.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|152.5
|153.8
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21
|21.3
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|220.03
|221.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|5.99
|6.09
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan records uptick in daily Covid-19 cases10:25 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- ‘Spying attempt’ on Imran Khan foiled10:00 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Voting underway for first phase of local government elections in Sindh09:38 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 26 June 202209:08 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
First Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with 900 participants from 79 Russian cities
08:33 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- ‘Captain America’ to miss his battle with aging iPhone 6s after ...08:09 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Wasim Akram talks about relationship, cricketing days and upcoming ...10:41 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Zarnish Khan tells interviewer why she got married at 1707:47 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s largest city Karachi still among world’s least ...06:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022