Web Desk
09:22 AM | 26 Jun, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on June 26, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan's open market on June 26, 2022 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 205 207.5
Euro EUR 217.5 220.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 254 257
U.A.E Dirham AED 56.5 57.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 55 55.9
Australian Dollar AUD 146.69 147.94
Bahrain Dinar BHD 555 559.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 163.59 164.94
China Yuan CNY 31.57 31.82
Danish Krone DKK 30.1 30.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 26.95 27.3
Indian Rupee INR 2.7 2.78
Japanese Yen JPY 1.5 1.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 688.54 693.54
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.04 48.49
New Zealand Dollar NZD 133.12 134.32
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.4 21.7
Omani Riyal OMR 550.26 554.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 58.12 58.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 152.5 153.8
Swedish Korona SEK 21 21.3
Swiss Franc CHF 220.03 221.78
Thai Bhat THB 5.99 6.09

