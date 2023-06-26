Sonakshi Sinha’s new beach photoshoot sets internet on fire

Following the tremendous success of her latest web series, "Dahaad," Sonakshi Sinha decided it was time to take a well-deserved vacation accompanied by her closest friends.

Taking to Instagram, she shared all the exciting details of her escapades. In the caption, the talented actress simply wrote, "Seychelles in a nutshell." The photographs she shared perfectly captured the essence of her trip. The photos went viral on the internet.

The initial picture depicted Sonakshi all set for travel, donning a backpack by her side. One snapshot showcased the star posing near a private jet, exuding grace and elegance. Another photo captured her standing gracefully on the seashore.

However, the trip wasn't solely about leisurely strolls and reveling in the beauty of Seychelles' picturesque landscapes. Sonakshi also made sure to spend quality time with her friends. In one photo, she struck a pose alongside stylist Mohit Rai and makeup artist Savleen Manchanda.