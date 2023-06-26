In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

KARACHI – A first-of-its-kind cattle market exclusively for women vendors was set up in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi to provide an opportunity to sell their sacrificial animals to customers directly on the eve of Eidul Adha.
Talking to Daily Pakistan, Ruquiya Farid, who established the market in Shadman area of North Nazimabad with assistance from the local government, said women and families are allowed visiting the place, adding that only men are denied entry.
As Eid nears, Pakistanis flock to the temporary cattle markets across the country to buy sacrificial animals to perform religious ritual. The markets are usually flooded with male customers as women do not visit them due to cultural restraints.
Farid told women can freely visit the special market without any fear, adding that they are also offering drive through service. “A day earlier, a woman came here by car and buy four goats without stepping out of the vehicle,” she explained how easy it is for female customers to buy the sacrificial animals.
A vendor told she used to sell 10-12 animals every year through men agents but this year she is directly dealing with customers and hopes for more earning.
A customer also shared her experience, saying it is a complete family place as women are visiting the place with their children to buy animals. She said food stalls are also set up for the customers.
Eidul Adha is set to fall on June 29 (Thursday) in Pakistan while the government has announced four-day holidays on the eve.
