Search

Pakistan

In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

02:49 PM | 26 Jun, 2023
In a first, Karachi gets all-woman cattle market (DP Exclusive)

KARACHI – A first-of-its-kind cattle market exclusively for women vendors was set up in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi to provide an opportunity to sell their sacrificial animals to customers directly on the eve of Eidul Adha. 

Talking to Daily Pakistan, Ruquiya Farid, who established the market in Shadman area of North Nazimabad with assistance from the local government, said women and families are allowed visiting the place, adding that only men are denied entry. 

As Eid nears, Pakistanis flock to the temporary cattle markets across the country to buy sacrificial animals to perform religious ritual. The markets are usually flooded with male customers as women do not visit them due to cultural restraints. 

Farid told women can freely visit the special market without any fear, adding that they are also offering drive through service. “A day earlier, a woman came here by car and buy four goats without stepping out of the vehicle,” she explained how easy it is for female customers to buy the sacrificial animals. 

A vendor told she used to sell 10-12 animals every year through men agents but this year she is directly dealing with customers and hopes for more earning. 

A customer also shared her experience, saying it is a complete family place as women are visiting the place with their children to buy animals. She said food stalls are also set up for the customers. 

Eidul Adha is set to fall on June 29 (Thursday) in Pakistan while the government has announced four-day holidays on the eve.  

Pakistan announces holidays for Eidul Adha 2023

Pakistan

Woman suicide bomber blows herself up in Turbat, policeman martyred

09:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Here's all you need to know about Benazir Income Support Programme

09:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Gen Sahir Shamshad attends passing out parade of midshipmen in Karachi

03:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

PML-N's Miftah Ismail resigns from all party positions

04:35 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Pakistan Railways announces 33% cut in fare of all trains on Eidul Adha

01:54 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Qurbani bull kills minor boy by dragging him in Karachi streets (VIDEO)

12:05 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

US Coast Guard launches probe into Titanic submarine implosion that ...

03:48 PM | 26 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 26, 2023

09:02 AM | 26 Jun, 2023

Forex

USD to PKR: Rupee remains under pressure against dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar, moving down by Rs0.26 during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

During the intra-day trading, the local currency was being traded at 287.00, as it plunged slightly on the first working day of the week.

Last week, the embattled rupee registered a decline after back-to-back winning sessions against the greenback.

All eyes are on the IMF deal as the Pakistani government slapped Rs215 billion in additional taxes, in last-ditch effort to salvage bailout funds from the multilateral lender.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/26-Jun-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-june-26-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 26, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

 KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,500 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.    

 Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (26 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Karachi PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Islamabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Peshawar PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Quetta PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sialkot PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Attock PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujranwala PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Jehlum PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Multan PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Bahawalpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Gujrat PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nawabshah PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Chakwal PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Hyderabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Nowshehra PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Sargodha PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Faisalabad PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410
Mirpur PKR 214,500 PKR 2,410

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: