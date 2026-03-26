Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold, Silver Prices – 26 March 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold Price remained at Rs479,262 in Pakistan on March 26, Thursday amid roller coaster ride of bullion in local and global markets.

The rate for 10 grams of gold climbed by Rs13,031 to settle at Rs410,889. The surge follows gains recorded a day earlier, when gold per tola increased by Rs16,300 on Tuesday, closing at Rs464,062.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Gold Unit Latest Price Increase Gold Per Tola Rs479,262 +Rs15,200 Gold 10 Grams Rs410,889 +Rs13,031 Silver Per Tola Rs7,824 +Rs370 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $4,565 +$152

Globally, gold prices also posted a substantial increase, rising by $152 to reach $4,565 per ounce, which includes a premium of $20. The sharp jump in international rates played a key role in driving up domestic prices.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also moved upward in the local market. The price of silver per tola increased by Rs370, reaching Rs7,824, further reflecting the broader upward trend in precious metals.