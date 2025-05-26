CM Gandapur launches ‘Roshan Mustaqbil Card’, ‘Sahara Card’ in KP

PESHAWAR – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has officially launched two welfare programs — Roshan Mustaqbil Card for orphans and Sahara Card for widows — aimed at supporting vulnerable segments of society.

At a ceremony held at the CM House Peshawar on Monday, the CM distributed Roshan Mustaqbil Cards to orphaned children and Sahara Cards to widowed women.

The event was attended by Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah, MPAs, government officials, and others.

Under the Roshan Mustaqbil Card program, orphaned children aged 5 to 16 will receive a monthly stipend of Rs. 5,000. Initially, 9,000 children will benefit. Similarly, the Sahara Card will provide Rs. 5,000 monthly to widows aged 45 and above, starting with 15,000 recipients.

The financial aid will be disbursed by the 5th of each month, beginning this month. In view of Eid-ul-Adha, beneficiaries will receive a double payment of Rs. 10,000 for both May and June. The selection of recipients was done through a transparent process, and the program will soon expand to include more deserving individuals. Additional registrations will begin in July.

Addressing the event, CM Gandapur praised the Department of Social Welfare and announced that data collection is underway to identify more underprivileged individuals. He also highlighted initiatives like the distribution of electric wheelchairs to disabled earners and students, the expansion of the Sehat Card to include costly treatments such as implants and transplants, and the increase in the dowry fund from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 200,000, which has already supported 4,000 girls in getting married.