Ruet-Hilal Committee meets today to sight Zilhaj moon; expected Eidul Azha dates

ISLAMABAD – A meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight the moon of Zilhaj will be held today in Islamabad.

According to SUPARCO, the chances of sighting the moon today are almost non-existent, as the age of the moon at sunset on May 27 will be 11 hours.

SUPARCO predicts that the first of Zilhaj is expected to be on May 29. Based on this, Eidul Azha is likely to be observed across the country on June 7.

On the other hand, a meeting to sight the moon of will also be held in Saudi Arabia today.

According to a Saudi astronomer, the moon is likely to be sighted today. In addition, the Astronomical Center of the United Arab Emirates has also stated that there is a possibility of sighting the moon of Zilhaj today.

Eidul Azha in the United Arab Emirates may fall on June 6.

Eidul Azha 2025 in Pakistan

If moon is sighted on May 27, Zilhajj will start on May 28, and Eidul Azha will be observed on June 6, and if the moon is not visible on Tuesday evening, the month will commence on Thursday, May 29, and Eidul Azha will fall on Saturday, June 7.

The moon sighting is crucial in determining the start of last month of the Islamic lunar calendar, during which Muslims perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage and celebrate Eidul Azha.