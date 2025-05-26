Karachi Board shares new date for May 28 Paper amid Public Holiday

By News Desk
2:11 pm | May 26, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan announced Public Holiday on May 28 to mark Youm-e-Takbeer, and the exams scheduled for this date has been revised.

Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) shared new schedule due to provincial government’s announcement of public holiday on May 28.

In an official statement, Karachi Board Chairman confirmed that the intermediate exams scheduled for May 28 will now be conducted on Friday, May 30. The affected exams belong to the Science Pre-Medical and Science General groups.

Students appearing for Botany Paper I, both under the old and new course schemes for repeat candidates, will now sit for the exam on May 30, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. This paper will follow its previously planned time slot.

English Paper I and English (Advanced) Paper I, for students retaking the exam, have been rescheduled to the same day from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Board assured students that there would be no change in examination centers, and all other logistics will remain as originally arranged.

Govt announces Youm-e-Takbeer public holiday on May 28

