Solar panels blamed for 80% damage in recent Lahore dust storm

LAHORE – The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has stated that 80 percent of the damage caused during the recent dust storm and strong winds in the province was due to uprooted solar panels.

Although rainfall had been forecasted, its intensity was unexpected, he said and revealed that a total of 110 individuals were injured in various incidents across Punjab.

He further stated that 80% of the damages during these incidents were caused by solar panels being uprooted. He appealed to the public to ensure that solar panels are installed securely.

He said that global temperatures have increased by one to two degrees, while in Pakistan, sudden spikes of four to five degrees occur, which lead to heatwaves.

He emphasized the need for strict measures to reduce temperatures, including afforestation and controlling urbanization.

The DG PDMA also stated that arrangements have been made in every hospital in Punjab to protect citizens from heatstroke.

On Saturday, a powerful dust storm followed by heavy rainfall battered parts of Lahore plunging the city into darkness well before sunset due to thick clouds.

The severe dust storm uprooted solar panels installed by people on roofs, causing damage in different areas.