Watch: Mahira Khan touched inappropriately, harassed during ‘Love Guru’ promotional event in London

KARACHI – Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan suffered harassment during the promotional event of her new film “Love Guru” in London as videos of the incident are now going viral on social media.

Reports said Mahira Khan arrived at Ilford Town in London alongside actor Humayun Saeed to attend the promotional event. However, the security present at the venue failed to control the crowd, resulting in Mahira being harassed by some individuals.

Details of the incident surfaced when viral social media videos showed Mahira Khan attempting to enter a store surrounded by a massive crowd.

During the unfortunate incident, some individuals were seen inappropriately touching Mahira, visibly leaving the actress disturbed and upset.

Reports also claimed that Mahira Khan was inappropriately touched by a security guard and some people inside the store when she entered the supermarket.

The incident occurred as the actress was heading towards the terrace to meet fans during the promotional event.

It is also claimed that despite the distressing incident, the event continued as scheduled because the actors had already been paid in advance for the fan meet-and-greet session.

On the other hand, sources close to the actress state that Mahira Khan signed the film but did not take any money for participating in the promotional event. They added that what happened during the event was shocking.