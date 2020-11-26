Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-26- Updated 09:00 AM
09:27 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 26, 2020 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 160.7 161.6
Euro EUR 189.6 193.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 213.1 216.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 44 44.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 43.6 44.1
Australian Dollar AUD 116.8 118.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 405.8 407.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 121.6 123.6
China Yuan CNY 24.45 24.6
Danish Krone DKK 24.75 25.05
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.65 17.9
Indian Rupee INR 2.14 2.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 499 501.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.8 39.15
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.35 104.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.25 17.5
Omani Riyal OMR 410.5 412.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.8 43.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 118.7 120.7
Swedish Korona SEK 17.85 18.1
Swiss Franc CHF 170.75 171.65
Thai Bhat THB 5.2 5.3

