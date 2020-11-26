Samsung launches SmartThings Find, a new way to quickly locate your galaxy devices

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics has announced the launch of SmartThings Find, a new service that helps you quickly and easily locate Galaxy devices. SmartThings Find is compatible with devices running Android 8 or later and uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technologies to help people find select Galaxy smartphones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds.

Easily Find More of Your Devices

After completing a quick registration process, SmartThings users can easily find their Galaxy devices – from smartphones, tablets and smartwatches, down to each individual earbud. Whether you dropped your Galaxy Note20 Ultra behind the sofa, can’t remember where you stashed your Galaxy Buds Live, or left your Galaxy Watch3 somewhere so secure you can’t find it, the SmartThings Find service will help you keep more of your Galaxy devices safe through the easy-to-use SmartThings app.

Offline Doesn’t Mean “Off-The-Grid”

With the SmartThings Find service, you can easily locate your missing device even if it’s offline. That’s because SmartThings users can now opt in to securely use their Galaxy smartphone or tablet to help others locate their lost devices. Once a device has been offline for 30 minutes, it produces a BLE signal that can be received by other devices. If you report your device as lost via SmartThings Find, any nearby Galaxy smartphone or tablet that has opted into helping find misplaced devices can alert the Samsung server about its location, which will, in turn, notify you. All SmartThings Find user data is encrypted and securely protected, ensuring that the device’s location is not revealed to anyone except its owner.

Find Your Galaxy Faster With More Detailed Directions

Locating your missing device is a breeze with integrated map directions and the ability to “ring” a lost device to find it more quickly. When you lose a device, you can simply open SmartThings Find on your smartphone or tablet and select the device you want to locate. Your smartphone will then show you the exact location of your device on a map. Once you’re close to your device, you can choose to either have your device “ring” or locate it using the AR-based Search Nearby function, which displays color graphics that increase in intensity when you are getting closer to your device.

Availability

A new software update for the SmartThings app for Galaxy smartphones and tablets running Android 8 or later will enable users to access the SmartThings Find service by tapping the banner at the bottom of the home screen in the SmartThings app. In addition, from early next year, Samsung will further expand these capabilities to tracking tags, which will help users locate their favorite items, not only for Galaxy devices but also for others as well.