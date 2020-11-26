Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November 2020
09:34 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs110,300 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs94,564 at the opening of trading.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs86,684 with the price of a tola amounting to Rs101,108 at the opening of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Karachi
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Quetta
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Attock
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Multan
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,300
|PKR 1,411
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 26 November 202009:34 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...09:27 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- PDM may postpone rallies if PM Imran telephones Nawaz, Zardari12:11 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- PM Imran woos back Chaudhry brothers during Lahore visit11:42 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Pakistan 'should shake hands' with Israel, Mubashir Lucman tells ...11:31 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
Bakhtawar's fiancé arrives in Karachi tomorrow
10:58 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Fashion Pakistan Week postponed over Covid-19 fears07:19 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Rabab Hashim ties the knot (See Mehndi & Maiyon Pics)05:08 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Alamgir gets a new kidney after 13 years of waiting (VIDEO)05:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020
- 10 celebrity couples with huge age gaps04:01 PM | 17 Nov, 2020