‘I don’t consume narcotics nor promote consumption of any such substance’

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s 2019 house party has been in the headline ever since the NCB decided to investigate the video.

The gathering was attended by Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawqn, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan and several others Bollywood bigwigs.

Now KJo has released an official statement on social media, claiming that the allegations of narcotics being consumed at his party on July 28, 2019, at his residence are completely 'false' and 'baseless'.

The statement read, "Certain news channels, print/ electronic media and social media platform(s) are wrongly and misleadingly reporting that narcotics were consumed at a party that I, Karan Johar hosted on July 28, 2019, at my residence. I had already clarified my position way back in 2019 that the allegations were false."

"In view of the current malicious campaign, I am reiterating that the allegations are completely baseless and false. No narcotics substance was consumed at the party. I would like to unequivocally once again state that I do not consume narcotics and I do not promote or encourage consumption of any such substance,” he wrote, continuing, “All these slanderous and malicious statements, news articles and news clippings have unnecessarily subjected me, my family, and my colleagues, and Dharma Productions, to hatred, contempt and ridicule.”

"I would like to further state that several media/news channels have been airing news reports that Kshitij Prasad and Anubhav Chopra are my "aides" / "close aides". I would like to place on record that I do not know these individuals personally and neither of these two individuals are "aides" or "close aides". Neither I nor Dharma Productions can be made responsible for what people do in their personal lives. These allegations do not pertain to Dharma Productions.”

"However, in the past few days, the media has resorted to distasteful, distorted and false allegations. I hope the members of the media would exercise restraint else I will be left with no option but to legally protect my rights against this baseless attack on me," he concluded.

Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) south Mumbai after their names emerged in alleged drug consumption during the drugs probe linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

