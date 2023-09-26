Search

Pakistan

Pakistan amends anti-money laundering, terror financing regulations

Web Desk
10:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2023
money laundering and terror financing
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has amended its anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations to effectively curb crimes and strengthen its financial system.

The move comes months after the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) removed Pakistan from its “grey list” after four years in October 2022. 

“The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced important amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Regulations, 2020,” the SECP said in a press release.

“The notified amendments aim to enhance the scope of regulations to effectively combat financial crimes, control money laundering, and combat the financing of terrorism (CFT) while ensuring the integrity of its financial system.”

The SECP said the amendments were an outcome of a self-assessment of its AML/CFT framework conducted by the commission this year. It added that the assessment was made against the criteria used in the FATF Assessment Methodology for assessing Technical Compliance of its AML/CFT regulatory framework.

According to a notification, the amendments empower a “regulated person” or a financial entity, to engage a third party to carry out a series of checks to ensure a customer’s identity, or Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and also verify the identity of beneficial owners.

“Provided that despite the third party reliance, the regulated person shall remain liable for any failure to apply the indicated CDD measures,” the SECP said.

The amendments also make it mandatory for the financial institution to ensure that their foreign branches and majority-owned subsidiaries in countries which do not sufficiently apply the FATF’s recommendations, apply Pakistan’s AML & CFT measures “to the extent that host country laws and regulations permit.”

“If the foreign country does not permit the proper implementation of AML/CFT measures consistent with that of Pakistan requirements, financial groups should apply appropriate additional measures to manage the risks, and inform the Commission when a foreign branch or subsidiary is unable to observe appropriate AML/CFT measures,” it added.

The revised regulations also state that an account will be classified as dormant after three years of inactivity, as opposed to the previous threshold of five years. The amendments also contain regulations for opening a bank account for mentally disabled persons, such as proper verification of the identity documents of the disabled person and their court-appointed managers.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

04:01 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Anti-corruption gets eight-day physical remand of Bushra Bibi's ...

09:20 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Netherlands

12:31 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Indian Muslim man, son land in Pakistan in search of protection from ...

10:34 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

US Assistant Secretary to visit Pakistan

05:55 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Pakistan Army chief expresses his deep respect for Christian community

05:05 PM | 25 Sep, 2023

Pakistan announces launch of short-term Hajj package

Advertisement

Latest

10:47 PM | 26 Sep, 2023

Pakistan amends anti-money laundering, terror financing regulations

Horoscope

09:04 AM | 26 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 26, 2023

Forex

Rupee falls below 290 against US dollar in interbank market

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Tuesday continued its ascent, trading at less than Rs290 against the US dollar in the morning interbank market, primarily due to stringent measures in the financial sector.

The US dollar was valued at Rs289.78 around 9:48 am, as reported by the Forex Association of Pakistan, marking a decrease of Rs1.18 from the previous day’s closing rate of Rs290.86.

This ongoing rise in the value of the rupee follows the crackdown on illegal dollar trading initiated earlier this month, with strong support from the military.

In the open market, the rupee also made gains against the dollar, trading at Rs292 compared to the previous day’s rate of Rs293, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

Saad Bin Naseer, the director of the financial services platform Mettis Global, noted that this marked the 16th consecutive day of appreciation for the PKR, amounting to nearly a 6% increase.

Naseer attributed this surge primarily to administrative measures, stating that it seems the government’s crackdown on speculative elements contributing to rupee depreciation is having an effect.

He also suggested that if this trend persists and the Afghan border remains closed, the rupee could continue to appreciate in the future. However, he emphasized the importance of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) into export-oriented sectors for long-term stability.

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – September 26, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,100 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,130.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 26 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Karachi PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Islamabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Peshawar PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Quetta PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sialkot PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Attock PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujranwala PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Jehlum PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Multan PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Bahawalpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Gujrat PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nawabshah PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Chakwal PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Hyderabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Nowshehra PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Sargodha PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Faisalabad PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587
Mirpur PKR 210,100 PKR 2,587

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: