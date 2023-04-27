Seven die as fire erupts in Karachi Express

KARACHI – The Ministry of Railways is seeking an inquiry into the fire at the Karachi Express travelling from Karachi to Lahore.

A passenger coach of the train caught fire, killing seven people, including three children, and leaving four others missing, according to a press release from the Ministry of Railways.

The train abruptly came to a stop close to Tando Masti Khan Railway Station.

پریس ریلیز



کراچی ایکسپریس میں آگ لگنے کے واقعہ پر وزارت ریلوے کا نوٹس، تحقیقات کا حکم دے دیا۔ ٹرین کو متاثرہ بوگی علیحدہ کرنے کے بعد روانہ کر دیا گیا ہے۔



1/6 — Ministry of Railways, Govt of Pakistan (@RailwaysGovPk) April 27, 2023

Search of missing passengers is still underway.