After detecting two monkeypox cases, Pakistan to approach WHO for vaccine

Web Desk 01:00 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Two people who returned to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia were found to be infected with monkeypox (mpox), prompting the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS, R&C) officials to request the World Health Organization (WHO) for vaccines.

During a meeting of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Wednesday, it was decided that a request would be made to the WHO for a considerable amount of vaccines to immunize healthcare workers and infectious diseases experts who would be at the forefront of dealing with confirmed and suspected cases of the disease.

 In response to the situation, health institutions and establishments across Pakistan have been put on high alert, and isolation wards and filter clinics have been set up in major cities. The officials in Sindh and other provinces have established rapid response teams at the district level to oversee suspected cases of mpox and isolate confirmed and suspected patients.

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus and can cause a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes, and fever, which can be transmitted through physical contact with infected materials or animals.

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 210.5 212.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 27 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

