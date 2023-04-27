Search

Web Desk 01:41 PM | 27 Apr, 2023
US won’t oppose Pak-Russia oil deal
The Biden administration has indicated that it will not oppose Pakistan's decision to purchase discounted Russian crude oil, after Pakistan placed its first order for the oil last week.

While the United States has not signed a Washington-backed price-cap on Russian petroleum products, it has left the door open for such purchases since it placed restrictions on Russian oil after Moscow invaded Ukraine last year.

The US State Department spokesperson stated that each country can make its own sovereign decisions about its energy supply, but also warned about the need to ensure that Russian energy markets are not benefiting President Putin's war machine.

Pakistan's purchase gives Russia a new outlet as it redirects oil from western markets due to restrictions. Additionally, the US assured Islamabad that any assets or weaponry left behind in Afghanistan were no longer usable, in response to a question about Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan acquiring weapons.

Earlier, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik had confirmed that Pakistan would start importing crude oil from Russia from March this year in forehand preparations to meet energy demands in summer season.

His statement comes as the annual Pakistan-Russia Intergovernmental Commission session concluded today after three-days of talks between the visiting Russian delegations and Pakistani officials. Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov led the Russian delegation to Pakistan months after the officials of the South Asian country visited Moscow for talks on import of oil and gas.

Pakistan to import Russian oil from March

