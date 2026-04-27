Saba Qamar drops captivating photos on Instagram with hints at Guru Randhawa project

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Saba Qamar recently shared photos of herself looking stunning in casual attire, featuring light-blue jeans and a white shirt, sparking excitement among fans.

Her post was captioned “Saba Qamar X Guru Randhawa,” hinting at a possible professional collaboration or her enjoyment of the Indian singer’s music.

Fans flooded the comments with praise, one writing, “She is so beautiful and talented.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Qamar (@sabaqamar_zaman)

The post recalls a 2024 revelation by renowned Indian Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa, who publicly named Saba Qamar as his favorite Pakistani actress.

The singer highlighted her talent, mentioning that he had personally seen her work, including their collaboration on the Bollywood film “Hindi Medium”, specifically the song “Suit Suit Karda”.

This interaction continues to captivate fans of both the singer and the actress, fueling speculation about future projects together.