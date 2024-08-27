Imran Abbas meets Iraqi PM in Karbala

Pakistani drama industry’s famous actor Imran Abbas, who is currently in Karbala, met the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

In a post shared from his official Instagram account, he shared a picture taken during his meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.

Imran Abbas wrote, “I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and the Iraqi Media Authority for inviting me as a special guest. For the second consecutive year, I had the honor of participating in the annual Arbaeen in Iraq and representing Pakistan.”

On the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain, 21 million pilgrims arrived in Karbala.

The Pakistani actor further wrote that approximately 25 million pilgrims from different backgrounds and beliefs have gathered in the city of Karbala, Iraq, to pay tribute to Imam Hussain, who made the greatest sacrifice for Islam.

It is worth mentioning that Imran Abbas also shared videos of his journey on foot from Najaf to Karbala during Arbaeen. He was invited by the Iraqi government as an official guest to participate in the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.