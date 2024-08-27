Imran Abbas meets Iraqi PM in Karbala

Pakistani drama industry’s famous actor Imran Abbas, who is currently in Karbala, met the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.
In a post shared from his official Instagram account, he shared a picture taken during his meeting with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani.
Imran Abbas wrote, “I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani and the Iraqi Media Authority for inviting me as a special guest. For the second consecutive year, I had the honor of participating in the annual Arbaeen in Iraq and representing Pakistan.”
On the occasion of Chehlum of Imam Hussain, 21 million pilgrims arrived in Karbala.
The Pakistani actor further wrote that approximately 25 million pilgrims from different backgrounds and beliefs have gathered in the city of Karbala, Iraq, to pay tribute to Imam Hussain, who made the greatest sacrifice for Islam.
It is worth mentioning that Imran Abbas also shared videos of his journey on foot from Najaf to Karbala during Arbaeen. He was invited by the Iraqi government as an official guest to participate in the Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
