Chenab Floods Update: Authorities use Controlled Blast to save barrage (VIDEO)

By News Desk
2:27 pm | Aug 27, 2025
Chenab Floods Update Authorities Use Controlled Blast To Save Barrage Video

LAHORE – Authorities carried out controlled explosion on protective embankment near Head Qadirabad in dramatic move to protect Barrage amid rising waterlevels in Chenab River.

The small blast created deliberate breach, allowing massive floodwaters to be diverted away from the barrage. After explosion, the flood surge changed course, inundating villages and agricultural fields near Mandi Bahawal Din.

Local residents are being evacuated in large numbers to safer locations as the fast-moving waters continue to threaten homes and infrastructure. Officials have warned that the situation remains critical and have urged nearby communities to remain alert.

The operation highlights the severity of the Chenab River flooding and the extreme measures taken to protect critical infrastructure in Punjab.

Lahore Ravi Flood Situation amid Heavy Inflows

