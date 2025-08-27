Lahore Ravi Flood Situation amid Heavy Inflows

LAHORE – A high flood risk has been reported in River Ravi, with PDMA directing residents of low-lying areas to immediately shift to safer locations. The warning comes as water levels continue to rise across Punjab’s major rivers as India is set ot release more water, which can cause widesprea destruction in outskirts of Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner confirmed that Flood Forecasting Division issued an official warning for Head Sidhnai, highlighting the potential severity of the situation. Director General of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, said that water inflows are increasing in Punjab’s rivers and tributaries, posing a serious risk of flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and adjoining streams.

At Head Marala on River Chenab, a high flood is already underway, with inflows recorded at 769,000 cusecs and outflows at 762,000 cusecs. Meanwhile, at Jassar on River Ravi, the water flow has reached 229,000 cusecs, while Shahdara and Balloki Headworks are witnessing medium-level floods with inflows of 79,000 cusecs.

On the River Sutlej, Ganda Singh Wala has been hit by a high flood, where the water discharge stands at 245,000 cusecs. Similarly, at Head Sulemanki, a medium flood is being reported, with water flow recorded at 100,000 cusecs.

Authorities have cautioned that continued inflows could intensify the situation in the coming days, urging the public, especially in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and cooperate with local administrations for timely evacuations.

Punjab Floods