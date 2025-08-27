Latest

Pakistan

Lahore Ravi Flood Situation amid Heavy Inflows

By News Desk
1:08 pm | Aug 27, 2025
Lahore Ravi Flood Situation Amid Heavy Inflows

LAHORE – A high flood risk has been reported in River Ravi, with PDMA directing residents of low-lying areas to immediately shift to safer locations. The warning comes as water levels continue to rise across Punjab’s major rivers as India is set ot release more water, which can cause widesprea destruction in outskirts of Lahore.

Deputy Commissioner confirmed that Flood Forecasting Division issued an official warning for Head Sidhnai, highlighting the potential severity of the situation. Director General of Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, said that water inflows are increasing in Punjab’s rivers and tributaries, posing a serious risk of flooding in the Chenab, Ravi, Sutlej, and adjoining streams.

At Head Marala on River Chenab, a high flood is already underway, with inflows recorded at 769,000 cusecs and outflows at 762,000 cusecs. Meanwhile, at Jassar on River Ravi, the water flow has reached 229,000 cusecs, while Shahdara and Balloki Headworks are witnessing medium-level floods with inflows of 79,000 cusecs.

On the River Sutlej, Ganda Singh Wala has been hit by a high flood, where the water discharge stands at 245,000 cusecs. Similarly, at Head Sulemanki, a medium flood is being reported, with water flow recorded at 100,000 cusecs.

Authorities have cautioned that continued inflows could intensify the situation in the coming days, urging the public, especially in low-lying areas, to remain vigilant and cooperate with local administrations for timely evacuations.

Punjab Floods

National Disaster Management Authority’s (NDMA) National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued an alert in view of the possible flood situation in rivers after the release of water from Indian dams.

According to NEOC:

  • Indian dam “Thein” has reached its capacity, and after the opening of spillways, 77,000 cusecs of water is being discharged. Due to ongoing rains in Indian areas and release of water from the dam, a high-level flood is expected in River Ravi.

  • Streams originating from the Pir Panjal range, including Bein, Basantar, and Dek, are also likely to experience high flows and flooding. With further rains and water release, the flood situation in the adjoining areas of River Ravi may intensify.

  • In the upper reaches of River Sutlej, water is also being discharged from India’s Pong and Bhakra dams. At Ganda Singh Wala, the current flow is 188,810 cusecs, which may rise to 220,000 cusecs in the next 12 hours, creating a severe flood situation.

  • In upper River Chenab, heavy inflows from Jammu Tawi and Munawar Tawi are entering Pakistan. At Marala Headworks, the current flow has surpassed 400,000 cusecs, and by 11 p.m., it may reach 600,000 cusecs, leading to severe flooding in River Chenab.

NDMA said PDMA Punjab is carrying out large-scale evacuation measures in areas near the Sutlej. Officials also announced that the spillways of Tarbela Dam will be operational by 2 a.m. tonight. The total outflow from the dam may reach 250,000 cusecs, though the flood level is expected to remain at a low level.

Citizens have been advised to stay away from waterways, rivers, streams, and low-lying areas, and to avoid unnecessary travel. People are urged to follow instructions issued via TV, radio, mobile alerts, and the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert App.

India warns of new Flood waves entering Pakistani Rivers

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now