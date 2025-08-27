realme Unveils Game-Changing Innovations at 828 Global Fan Festival

LAHORE – Today, as realme celebrates its 7th anniversary, the youth-centric smartphone brand, now serving over 300 million users worldwide, including millions in Pakistan, takes the stage to unveil two groundbreaking technologies that redefine mobile innovation: the 15000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery and the realme Chill Fan Phone.

These innovations, developed from deep insights into the lives of young users, aim to transform how millions engage with their devices, addressing common issues such as battery anxiety and overheating, and promoting a “play hard, last longer” lifestyle.

realme 15000mAh Battery: Endurance Redefined for the Masses

The 15000mAh Ultra-High-Density Battery technology represents a significant advancement in engineering, surpassing industry benchmarks. Utilizing 100% full silicon anode technology, this battery achieves an exceptional energy density of 1200 Wh/L, the highest ever recorded in a smartphone. This means that devices equipped with this battery can provide up to four days of average usage time, allowing for continuous video recording for up to 18 hours and video playback for up to 53 hours. For young Pakistanis who spend long hours gaming, streaming dramas, or creating content, this breakthrough directly addresses their lifestyle needs.

realme Chill Fan Phone: Cooling Reimagined for Intense Gaming

In addition to the battery breakthrough, realme introduces the Chill Fan Phone. This innovative device tackles one of the most frustrating challenges faced by gamers and heavy users: overheating. By integrating a miniature internal fan with a thermoelectric cooler (TEC)—the same technology found in external coolers—this phone effectively acts like an air conditioner. This cooling system can lower the device’s core temperature by up to 6°C during intense usage.

With this cooling capability, users can enjoy sustained performance, enabling them to run over 20 popular large-scale mobile games, including Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, at high frame rates without performance throttling. For Pakistani users who demand seamless gameplay during extended sessions, this innovation is a game changer.

Rooted in Youth Culture: realme Understands How to Play

Both innovations reflect realme’s deep understanding of young users’ lifestyles. These users demand devices that cater to their “always-on” habits—streaming, gaming, traveling, and creating—without any compromises. The 15000mAh battery addresses the frustration of mid-game shutdowns, while the Chill Fan Phone eliminates worries about throttled performance during long sessions. Together, these innovations embody realme’s mission to be the “coolest” phone brand, consistently meeting the needs of over 300 million users, including its strong and growing community in Pakistan.

Today’s launch is not just about introducing new products; it marks a celebration of realme’s journey from a startup to a global brand that now serves more than 300 million users. As realme enters its eighth year, it reaffirms its commitment to anticipating user needs, pushing technical boundaries, and delivering devices that empower users—including millions in Pakistan—to live boldly.