Web Desk
10:52 AM | 27 Jan, 2020
Pakistani community members in Wuhan safe: FO
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Office spokesperson said that over 500 students and other Pakistani community members in Wuhan and other parts of China are safe and there is no report of Coronavirus infection in any of the community member.

In a press release, the spokesperson reassured full support to the community and requested them to follow health protocols issued by Chinese authorities.

The press release said Foreign Ministry and Pakistan Embassy in China are actively monitoring the situation of Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China.

It further said, Pakistani students and community members have been advised to regularly visit the Embassy’s website www.pakbj.org and register with the Embassy, online.

