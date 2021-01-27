Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an authorised distributor in Pakistan

LAHORE - Samsung Electronics announces Generation Next as their new distributor for handheld devices, who will work alongside existing distributors.

Commenting on the partnership; Mr Roy, Managing Director Samsung Electronics in Pakistan said, “We are excited to welcome and announce Generation Next as the new Samsung Distributor for Pakistan. This new business relationship will allow Samsung to expand sales and to reach out to Pakistani consumers in a more effective manner”.

Mr Umer Ghumman, Head of Business for Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, “We will work with all our distributors, including the newly appointed distributor, Generation Next to ensure that our Mobile Phones are available when and where consumers want to buy them. With this extension in Samsung’s distribution network, Samsung will be able to further strengthen its Market Leadership across Pakistan".

Mr Shahid Khan, Chief Executive Officer Generation Next Pakistan, added, “We are honoured & proud to join hands with Samsung Electronics. Generation Next as a group carries strong expertise in Mobile Phones & IT Distribution across multiple countries. Our objective in Pakistan is to leverage upon our regional learnings, add value to the Pakistan distribution landscape, ensure product availability, offer quality for consumers and open up untapped markets for Samsung Mobile Phones. We are confident this relationship between Generation Next & Samsung will further strengthen Samsung as a ‘consumer brand of choice’ throughout Pakistan”.