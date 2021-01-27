Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an authorised distributor in Pakistan
Share
LAHORE - Samsung Electronics announces Generation Next as their new distributor for handheld devices, who will work alongside existing distributors.
Commenting on the partnership; Mr Roy, Managing Director Samsung Electronics in Pakistan said, “We are excited to welcome and announce Generation Next as the new Samsung Distributor for Pakistan. This new business relationship will allow Samsung to expand sales and to reach out to Pakistani consumers in a more effective manner”.
Mr Umer Ghumman, Head of Business for Samsung Pakistan and Afghanistan, said, “We will work with all our distributors, including the newly appointed distributor, Generation Next to ensure that our Mobile Phones are available when and where consumers want to buy them. With this extension in Samsung’s distribution network, Samsung will be able to further strengthen its Market Leadership across Pakistan".
Mr Shahid Khan, Chief Executive Officer Generation Next Pakistan, added, “We are honoured & proud to join hands with Samsung Electronics. Generation Next as a group carries strong expertise in Mobile Phones & IT Distribution across multiple countries. Our objective in Pakistan is to leverage upon our regional learnings, add value to the Pakistan distribution landscape, ensure product availability, offer quality for consumers and open up untapped markets for Samsung Mobile Phones. We are confident this relationship between Generation Next & Samsung will further strengthen Samsung as a ‘consumer brand of choice’ throughout Pakistan”.
- Bride-to-be Bakhtawar lives her ‘Mehndi-Laga-Ke-Rakhna’ moment ...03:05 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Pakistani flag hoisted in Srinagar on Indian Republic Day02:27 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- BZU and Peshawar university agrees to conduct online exams as student ...01:41 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Samsung announces ‘Generation Next’ as an authorised distributor ...01:32 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Two TikTokers arrested for filming clips on level crossing in Lahore01:09 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
- Asia Argento accuses Fast & Furious director of sexual assault09:32 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Danyal Zafar set to make his TV debut08:51 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor to marry a celebrity photographer?09:12 PM | 26 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021