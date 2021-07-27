Five killed after policemen open fire at each other in India
Share
At least five policemen were killed in India after police from two states – Assam and Mizoram – fired at each other over longstanding border dispute.
The unusual incident happened along the border between the two states in north-eastern India while officials of both sides are holding each other responsible for the violent act.
Both states, which share a 164km border, are at odds since long but the tension continued to intensify for few months due to provocative statements from both sides.
The two sides have often engaged in a scuffle over it, sometimes violently. But this was the first time police in the states had opened fired at each other in a direct confrontation.
The officers killed in the incident were from Assam.
Indian army commanders bring differences over air ... 12:15 AM | 4 Jul, 2021
NEW DELHI — Ever ready to blame Pakistan for every little thing that happens across the border, top commanders of ...
- Five killed after policemen open fire at each other in India09:18 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Pakistan highly values bilateral ties with KSA, President Alvi tells ...08:41 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran stresses boosting economic ties in meeting with Saudi FM08:17 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- PM Imran's cabinet approves Pakistan Cyber Security Policy 202107:54 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Blinken in India to take up grave human rights violations with Modi07:39 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring with new dance video in saree05:31 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Sonya Hussyn hints at getting married soon04:32 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Birthday wishes pour in as Humayun Saeed turns 5003:20 PM | 27 Jul, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021