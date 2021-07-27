Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey sign Baku Declaration for improved peace, connectivity

The speakers of parliament of Pakistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey on Tuesday signed the Baku Declaration at the first-ever trilateral meeting held at Milli Majlis of Azerbaija.

The Declaration was signed by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan Asad Qaiser and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop.

Azerbaijan’s Sahiba Gafarova said that the document would help bolstering the strategic relations among the countries.

Signed the "Baku Declaration" with @Speaker_Az and @MustafaSentop. The agreement aims to improve further cooperation to promote regional peace & connectivity to achieve desired goals of a prosperous future. pic.twitter.com/kQEKXH9TB4 — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 27, 2021

Speaking at the trilateral meeting, Qaiser said that all the three countries enjoy cordial relations based on faith, trust and understanding.

“We reiterated to promote parliamentary relations to enhance political & economic cooperation for prosperity & reaffirmed support on issues of core national interests,” he added.

Pleased to speak at 1st #TrilateralMeeting.🇵🇰,🇦🇿 &🇹🇷 enjoy cordial relations based on faith,trust & understanding.We reiterated to promote parliamentary relations to enhance political & economic cooperation for prosperity & reaffirmed support on issues of core national interests. pic.twitter.com/x5sW54Ekc8 — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 27, 2021

He also held a meeting with Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev where he underscored the need to further expand bilateral relations in diverse fields for mutual prosperity.

The NA speaker also proposed to create a Joint Working Group between Commerce Ministries to boost bilateral trade.

Pleased to meet @presidentaz upon my visit for First Trilateral Meeting. Underscored the need to further expand 🇵🇰 & 🇦🇿 relations in diverse fields for mutual prosperity. Also proposed to create a Joint Working Group b/w Commerce Ministries to boost bilateral trade. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bk9ZT50kOs — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) July 27, 2021

“I thanked the President for extending continued support on the issue of #IIOJK and invited him to visit Pakistan and address the National Assembly of Pakistan,” Qaiser said in a tweet.

Asad Qasier reached Baku on Monday to attend the key meeting.