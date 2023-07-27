Search

Immigration

CAA employees stage protest, threaten to shut airline operations: Here's why

Web Desk 11:43 PM | 27 Jul, 2023
CAA employees stage protest, threaten to shut airline operations: Here's why

KARACHI - The employees of Pakistan's aviation regulator staged a protest on Thursday against the outsourcing of the airports in the country.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) employees demonstrated their strength at Jinnah International Airport Karachi carrying banners and placards besides shouting slogans against the decision to outsource three major airports in the country.

The employees demanded the withdrawal of the decision and also called for a protest in Islamabad on August 8; the protesters opined that outsourcing the airports to external entities poses a threat to the nation’s security, Samaa reported.

The demonstrators threatened that if the outsourcing process is not revoked, they will exercise all options including shutting down the operation.

It bears mentioning that the government has announced to outsource the Islamabad International Airport for 15 years and Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told lawmakers recently that the move does not equate to privatization.

Instead, it aims to bring in proficient operators to enhance airport operations, he said.

Khawaja Saad Rafique emphasized that open competitive bidding would be ensured, allowing the best bidder to be given the opportunity to operate the airport. The process, he said, will be profit-oriented, ultimately benefiting the national exchequer.

The International Finance Corporation will serve as the consultant, and already 12-13 companies have shown interest in participating in the bidding process, he added. The minister assured that the process would be transparent and adhere to all rules and regulations; however, the minister clarified that the runway and navigation operations would not be included in the outsourcing process.

Highlighting the success of outsourced airports in other countries like India and Turkiye, Khawaja Saad Rafique mentioned that even Madina airport has been efficiently outsourced to deliver enhanced services.

The minister also stressed the need to restructure Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to address its substantial deficit, which has reached Rs80 billion this year and is projected to increase to Rs259 billion by 2030 if not dealt with appropriately.

The government has also vowed to outsource the Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore and Jinnah International Airport in Karachi though the tenure of the incumbent regime is expiring in less than 15 days.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Portugal's Golden Visa can still be acquired: Here's how

08:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2023

PIA board approves restructuring of the airline to improve service

10:54 PM | 25 Jul, 2023

PIA passes audit of European aviation regulator: Here's what it means for international flight operations

08:44 PM | 24 Jul, 2023

Carry 100kg from Dubai to Pakistan via this airline: Here's exciting offer ending soon

11:39 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

Personal Visit Visa: Here's how you can be invited for Umrah now

09:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2023

PIA can shut operations if not restructured, minister warns

12:53 AM | 22 Jul, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Umrah pilgrims should carry these items, Saudi Arabia shares top tip ...

12:57 AM | 28 Jul, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: