Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

Web Desk 09:03 AM | 27 Jul, 2023
Daily Horoscope - 27 July 2023 

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you may be feeling low and demotivated due to official burdens. You have self-belief and self-conviction to settle all issues manly. Stay connected to ritualistic activities for spiritual calmness. Share charity among the deserving.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, you will be happier to find an unexpected promotion at office place. Try hard to create new avenues of earning besides private job. Get tighter may be arranged in family circle. Be brave and bold in life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you have to decide something very crucial and decisive for job selection. Remember to pay visit to elders and relatives you have ignored them due to hectic routine. Spare time for fun with friends tonight.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, this day may be intimating you for out of town survey with team. Plan out a feasible and productive roadmap to accomplish the task. Stay strong and determined for future projects.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

This day may be bringing you pleasure and excitement by spending time with old colleagues and friends. Start realizing your negatives and strive to overcome on these tendencies.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

Today, you may be ignoring your family members and parents. Your over work has resulted you taking you away with the nearest friends. All Lovebirds may feel elated and overjoyed today.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

This day may very encouraging day for your good health. You might feel a bit hectic and stressful for long driving.  You can spend a good day reading an interesting magazine or novel to spend time of leisure during journey.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you will feel satisfied and fulfilled in professional job. You will meet new people as well as old friends today. You may suffer due to monetary problems. Your brother will support your decisions and daring steps for business promotion. You may feel disappointed in love.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you will pay in a much-unexpected way for being generous and caring to people around your circle. You may win hearts for kindness, compassion and empathy towards official and private circle of people.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Today, you may become panic because of health issues of spouse. If you had invested in any land overseas, then it can be sold today at a good price for earning maximum profit. Your wise and calm nature will make you popular at social gatherings. Stay fit and strong.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, all your friends and supportive circle will help you in financial stress. You may have free time so take benefit of the free time you get today and spend loving moments with family members.

Pisces: (February 18 -20 March)

Today, you may suffer financially but stay stronger and practical to repay all loans with the help of sincere friends. Plan and execute the do-able projects with superiors. Be vigilant and proactive to foresee the future fears in business.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on July 27, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 27, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 291.4 294.15
Euro EUR 322 325.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 375 378
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.7 81.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 77.5 78.3
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.54 777.54
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 42.34 42.74
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.01 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 939.13 948.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.13 63.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.36 181.36
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.95 28.25
Omani Riyal OMR 748.62 756.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.19 79.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.5 27.8
Swiss Franc CHF 333.43 335.93
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – July 27, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,415. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (27 July 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Karachi PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Islamabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Peshawar PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Quetta PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sialkot PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Attock PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujranwala PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Jehlum PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Multan PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Bahawalpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Gujrat PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nawabshah PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Chakwal PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Hyderabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Nowshehra PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Sargodha PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Faisalabad PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670
Mirpur PKR 222,100 PKR 2,670

