Petroleum Products price hike challenged In LHC

LAHORE - The fresh price hike in the petroleum products by the government has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) today (Saturday) pleading with the court to issue stay order on the hike.

According to media reports, the petition has beenfiled by Advocate Munir Ahmed which states that federal government increased prices of petroleum products without approval of federal cabinet.

Earlier, Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said that the prices of petroleum products have been reviewed due to surge in international oil prices.