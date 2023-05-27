Search

Immigration

Hong Kong set to tighten visa policy: Here's what visa seekers need to declare from June 19

Web Desk 11:46 PM | 27 May, 2023
Hong Kong set to tighten visa policy: Here's what visa seekers need to declare from June 19

HKSAR - The Hong Kong government is implementing new measures to assess visa applications, requiring applicants to declare any previous criminal records.

Starting from June 19, individuals applying for visas or entry permits, including dependents, foreign domestic helpers, imported workers, students, and those applying for working holiday schemes, will be subjected to this requirement.

"Application procedures for extension of stay, and for foreign domestic helpers currently working in Hong Kong applying for contract renewal with the same employer or for completing the remaining/extended period of the current contract with the same employer and for change of employer in Hong Kong, will not be included in this adjustment," the department said the immigration department (ImmD) in its media release.

"As a transitional arrangement, the ImmD will continue to process applications that reach the ImmD on or before June 18, regardless of whether declaration on criminal convictions has been made."

This move follows the government's previous requirement for criminal declarations from visa applicants under the Top Talent Pass Scheme and other talent admission schemes.

The decision comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding the entry of Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui, who had qualified under the TTPS despite a criminal conviction. The ImmD emphasized the importance of providing accurate and truthful information during the application process.

Government officials have not explicitly stated whether a criminal conviction will result in automatic disqualification of an applicant. Additionally, there are concerns regarding potential delays in visa processing for new domestic helpers coming from overseas.

Confusion also prevails on whether the declarations will be diligently examined by Hong Kong authorities or is this just a formality. Questions such as whether applicants are obliged to declare spent convictions – the removal of certain criminal records after a specified period – also need further clarification from the quarters concerned. 

The population of Hong Kong is approximately 7.5 million people as per its Census and Statistics Department while the number of visitors who visited Hong Kong in 2019 was 55.91 million according to its Tourism Board.

The country had been relying on liberal visa policy but soon that is about to change in the wake of the case mentioned above.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Will I lose my citizenship if I get Canadian citizenship? Here's the answer on dual citizenship

12:00 AM | 28 May, 2023

Skiplagging is the travel hack to get cheaper flights: Here's how it saves money

12:51 AM | 27 May, 2023

Third most visited cultural site in Paris is closing for 5 years: Read details here

12:09 AM | 27 May, 2023

This European airport is reducing around 1600 night flights per year: Here's the reason

11:33 PM | 26 May, 2023

Asiana Airlines' passenger opens door minutes before landing: Here's what happened then

04:05 PM | 26 May, 2023

Birds, not just humans, contribute to PIA's losses in millions: Here's how

11:34 PM | 25 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Newborn dies, another suffers burn injuries in incubator mishap at ...

12:05 PM | 28 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28th May, 2023

09:05 AM | 28 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 28, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 307.9 311.15
Euro EUR 330 333
UK Pound Sterling GBP 381 384.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 84.6 85.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 82.6 83.4
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.21 770.20
Canadian Dollar CAD 225.5 227.5
China Yuan CNY 40.6 41
Danish Krone DKK 41.39 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.6 36.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.2 941.2
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.42 63.02
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.98 178.98
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 744.58 752.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.73 79.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.73 27.03
Swiss Franc CHF 316.34 318.84
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 28, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,800 on Sunday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs202,160.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Karachi PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Islamabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Peshawar PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Quetta PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sialkot PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Attock PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujranwala PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Jehlum PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Multan PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Bahawalpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Gujrat PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nawabshah PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Chakwal PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Hyderabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Nowshehra PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Sargodha PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Faisalabad PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490
Mirpur PKR 235,800 PKR 2,490

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: