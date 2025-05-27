RIYDH – Saudi Arabia has strongly denied rumors regarding lifting the ban on alcohol due to upcoming even of FIFA 2034.

A senior Saudi official told the media that the reports about lifting the 72-year-old alcohol ban during the FIFA World Cup are baseless and misleading.

Declaring the news fabricated, the Saudi officials further clarified that the idea of lifting the ban on alcohol has never been considered at any time or place.

They added that the sale or consumption of alcohol on the land of Islam’s holiest cities, Makkah and Madinah, is completely unacceptable.

It is recalled that the rumor first appeared on an obscure wine blog, after which some international media outlets spread the news further.

As soon as the news about lifting the alcohol ban surfaced, there was a strong reaction on Saudi social media.

Social media users called the move an attempt to undermine religious and cultural values.

It is noteworthy that under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia has implemented several social reforms in recent years. These include lifting the ban on women driving, relaxing gender segregation in public spaces, and reducing the powers of the religious police.

However, the sale or public consumption of alcohol has not been permitted. The ban remains fully in place, and selling alcohol is still completely prohibited and considered a punishable offense.