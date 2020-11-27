Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-27- Updated 09:00 AM
09:00 AM | 27 Nov, 2020
Live open market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2020-November-27- Updated 09:00 AM
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 27, 2020 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 158.75 159.75
Euro EUR 186.5 189
UK Pound Sterling GBP 209 212
U.A.E Dirham AED 42.7 43.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 41.5 42.3
Australian Dollar AUD 114.5 117
Bahrain Dinar BHD 402.8 404.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 119.5 122.5
China Yuan CNY 24.2 24.35
Danish Krone DKK 24.55 24.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 17.45 17.7
Indian Rupee INR 2.14 2.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.58
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 496 498.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 38.4 38.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 103.05 103.75
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.4 17.65
Omani Riyal OMR 407.5 409.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 42.4 42.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 116 119
Swedish Korona SEK 17.9 18.15
Swiss Franc CHF 173.25 174.15
Thai Bhat THB 5.1 5.2

