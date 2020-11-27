Rapid Rides to bring Lifan bikes in Pakistan

Lahore-based bike dealership ‘Rapid Rides’ that imports and sells bikes in Pakistan, is reported to be launching the Lifan KPT 200 in Pakistan.

Lifan is a Chinese motorcycle manufacturing company that produces and sells a range of sports-touring and adventure-touring bikes highly desirable in many international markets like Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Bangladesh, Turkey, and Russia, Argentina, Columbia, Mexico, and America.

The KPT 200 is a relatively small and adventure-focused touring motorcycle, which offers both on and off-road motorcycling. Moreover, it provides a comfortable and confident long-distance riding experience.

The bike comes with front and rear disc brakes with an optional Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) technology. The suspension setup consists of 38-mm inverted forks with adjustable damping on the front and a mono-shock absorber with a spring-preload placed at the back, allowing a smooth ride on a bumpy road.

The powertrain of the KPT 200 consists of a balancer shaft that cancels out the engine’s vibration, giving a smooth and noise-free ride. On top, there is a digital instrument cluster that displays the driver’s important information. It also has a powerful halogen headlight, ergonomics that gives the rider a comfortable sitting posture for long rides.

According to reports, the bike will be available in two variants – the Non-ABS, and the ABS-equipped, priced at Rs. 499,000, and Rs. 529,000 respectively. Keeping in mind the vehicle's features and performance and the fact that they’ll be available in Pakistan, the value for money is noteworthy.