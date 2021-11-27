Covid-19: Pakistan reports 411 new infections, 7 deaths in a day

ISLAMABAD − At least 7 people died of the novel disease while 411 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 28,704 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,283,886.

Pakistan conducted a total of 44,598 in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 0.92 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 935. Around 300 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,241,589.

Statistics 27 Nov 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 44,598

Positive Cases: 411

Positivity %: 0.92%

Deaths : 7

Patients on Critical Care: 935 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) November 27, 2021

As of Saturday, the total count of active cases in the South Asian country was recorded at 13,593.

As many as 475,097 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 442,876 in Punjab, 179,888 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 107,601 in Islamabad, 33,471 in Balochistan, 34,542 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,411 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,015 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,620 in Sindh, 5,830 in KP, 952 in Islamabad, 742 in Azad Kashmir, 359 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.