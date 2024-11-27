Punjab Cm Maryam Nawaz Hails Masses For Rejecting Pti Protest

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif gave credit to people of Punjab for their firm stance against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as she lamented protest march that paralysed life in twin cities.

As the political tensions subsides, Maryam Nawaz took to Twitter, and acknowledged unwavering support of the people of Punjab for not backing the demonstrators. She emphasized that the provincial government was fully aware of the disruptions caused by the protest and the resulting inconvenience to the masses.

She further ordered immediate reopening of all major internal and external routes across the province to restore normalcy and ensure the smooth movement of traffic.

Chief Minister directed provincial administration to take swift action to ensure the continued supply of essential food items, underscoring the importance of controlling inflation and preventing unnecessary price hikes during this period of disruption.