Tomato prices hit Rs700 per kg in Punjab’s Sialkot

Tomatoes Prices Hit Rs700 Per Kg In Punjabs Sialkot

LAHORE – Prices of tomatoes and other vegetables have surged massively in various cities as traders ignored the government rate list.

Reports said the tomatoes were sold for Rs700 per kilogram in Sialkot on Tuesday while the vegetable was available for Rs400 per kg in Rawalpindi and Rs300 in Lahore while its government rate was Rs180/kg.

Similarly, the government price for potatoes has been fixed at Rs88 per kg but the shopkeepers are selling them at Rs100 while onions are sold for Rs160 per kg.

A shopkeeper told that tomatoes prices are higher as they are being imported from foreign countries, adding that a shortage, which occurred due to closure of roads during PTI protests, also caused spike in rates.

Meanwhile, the price of chicken meat has decreased by Rs15 per kilogram in the last two days while eggs prices have gone up.

Today, the price of chicken meat has decreased by another Rs7, bringing the official rate to Rs475 per kilogram.

Live broiler chickens have become Rs5 cheaper per kilogram. The wholesale rate of live broiler chickens now stands at Rs314 per Kg, while the retail rate has dropped to Rs328 per Kg.

