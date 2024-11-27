Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

PTI sit-in to persist until Imran Khan’s orders, says Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has vowed to continue the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sit-in at Hadi Chowk in Islamabad, declaring it a peaceful protest that will persist until party chairman Imran Khan issues further directives.

Speaking at a press conference, Gandapur condemned the government’s alleged use of live ammunition against PTI workers, labeling it an act of fascism. He accused the authorities of engaging in systematic oppression against the party over the past two and a half years.

“PTI is a peaceful party committed to the rule of law, safeguarding democracy, and protecting the future of our younger generations,” he said. “We are peacefully demanding our legitimate rights, but instead of being heard, we face repression.”

Gandapur expressed frustration with the judiciary and parliament, accusing them of ignoring PTI’s grievances. “Whenever we plan a meeting or a peaceful protest, the government obstructs us,” he stated, emphasizing the party’s struggle to exercise its democratic rights.

He criticized the violent suppression of PTI’s recent sit-in, stating, “Fascism was evident when the government used force against our peaceful gathering.” Despite such measures, Gandapur reaffirmed the party’s determination, highlighting that while the number of participants might vary, the commitment to continue the sit-in remains unwavering.

Reflecting on the sacrifices made by PTI workers, Gandapur noted the tragic loss of lives during their protests. “Hundreds of our people have been martyred in the pursuit of justice, yet our resolve remains intact,” he said.

The ongoing sit-in, he added, has become a symbol of PTI’s defiance and dedication to its cause, garnering both support and criticism from various political factions. “Our protest will continue until our voices are heard and our demands are met,” Gandapur concluded.

