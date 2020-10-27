Anoushey Ashraf praises Turkish people for their kindness towards animals

Celebrities play a crucial part in raising awareness about important issues. Many of them realise that with great social power comes great responsibility, and so they act accordingly to influence others in positive ways.

Anoushey Ashraf is also one of those celebrities who use their fame as a platform for change. Whether it’s about feminism or advocating for animal rights, she always has a meaningful message to spread.

The VJ, who’s vacationing in Turkey, recently took to social media to applaud the country and its people for their compassion towards animals.

Posting a picture with a street dog in Istanbul, Ashraf wrote, "When you randomly stop on the streets of istanbul for some much needed therapy. Love how they coexist with animals and understand their right to love and thrive in their environment."

She also thanked the Turks for taking care of God’s creation and understanding that they deserve to be treated with kindness.

"After all, we may be the most intelligent creation of Allah, however, animals are equally His creation too. This planet is as much theirs as it is ours. Thank you Turkey for leading by example in terms of animal welfare."

