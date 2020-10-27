Kashmiris across the world observe Black Day today

LAHORE - Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over are observing Black Day today (Tuesday), to protest the illegal Indian occupation of their motherland, against their aspirations and to highlight brutalities they are suffering by the hands of Indian occupational forces.

The Indian army had invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir on this day in 1947, in an attempt to subjugate the Kashmiri people, since then Kashmiris are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Since then, despite unabated Indian atrocities, New Delhi is unable to break the will of the brave people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

On August 5 last year, India took further illegal and unilateral steps to change the internationally recognized disputed status of the held-valley and alter its demographic structure.

Protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Srinagar and other parts of the occupied territory today, to condemn the Indian invasion as well as revocation of the special status of Kashmir by Modi-led fascist regime, the Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The day will be marked by complete shutdown in the territory, call for which has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Democratic Freedom Party and other pro-freedom organizations.

Protest rallies and demonstrations will also be held at all Districts and Tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir today to mark the Black day.

In the State capital Muzaffarabad, a big protest demonstration will be held at Central Press Club under the auspices of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Cell.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will air special programmes regarding the black day.