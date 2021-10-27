Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 October 2021
09:10 AM | 27 Oct, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 October 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 117,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 100,600 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 92,215 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 107,525.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Karachi PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Islamabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Peshawar PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Quetta PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Sialkot PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Attock PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Gujranwala PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Jehlum PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Multan PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Bahawalpur PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Gujrat PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Nawabshah PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Chakwal PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Hyderabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Nowshehra PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Sargodha PKR117,300 PKR 1,574
Faisalabad PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574
Mirpur PKR 117,300 PKR 1,574

