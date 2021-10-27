Two soldiers martyred while thwarting terrorists’ infiltration from Afghan side

10:15 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Two soldiers martyred while thwarting terrorists’ infiltration from Afghan side
Share

RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram last night.

According to ISPR, the troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.

During intense fire exchange,  Lance Naik Asad, and Sepoy Asif embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan, in future, said ISPR in the statement.

It said Pak Army is determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Two soldiers martyred, terrorist gunned down in ... 11:00 PM | 22 Oct, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Pakistani security forces have killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation in North ...

More From This Category
FM Qureshi thanks Iranian President Raisi for ...
09:25 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Water resources essential for ecosystem, human ...
08:45 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
TLP to be treated as militant outfit, announces ...
07:46 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
TLP protests – Govt deploys rangers in Punjab ...
06:51 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
PM Imran directs to stop TLP’s planned long ...
05:38 PM | 27 Oct, 2021
Pakistan, Tajik FMs exchange views on bilateral ...
05:18 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan's bail hearing adjourned till tomorrow
07:00 PM | 27 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr