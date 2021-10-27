Two soldiers martyred while thwarting terrorists’ infiltration from Afghan side
RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred when terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along Pak-Afghan Border in district Kurram last night.
According to ISPR, the troops initiated a prompt response and thwarted the attempted illegal crossing by engaging the terrorists.
During intense fire exchange, Lance Naik Asad, and Sepoy Asif embraced martyrdom.
Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that interim Afghan Government will not allow such activities against Pakistan, in future, said ISPR in the statement.
It said Pak Army is determined to guard Pakistan's frontiers against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.
