Lahore woman injured after jumping from bike to escape online rider’s harassment

LAHORE – A woman suffered injuries after jumping off a moving motorcycle in Lahore’s Johar Town area to escape alleged harassment by a ride-hailing rider, police said.

The incident occurred on October 17 when the woman booked a motorcycle ride from F-2 in Johar Town to Watto Palace, according to police.

During the journey, the rider allegedly behaved inappropriately towards the passenger, prompting her to jump from the moving motorcycle. CCTV footage of the incident reportedly captured the woman leaping off the vehicle and falling onto the road.

She sustained injuries to her face, nose, throat and head, while the rider allegedly fled the scene following the incident.

Police said the woman’s brother subsequently approached the authorities and filed a complaint against the rider, following which a case was registered.

Further information about the suspect’s identity and the status of the investigation has not been made public.

The incident comes amid another reported case of violence against a woman in Lahore. On October 24, a report said Mozang police had arrested a man accused of assaulting a woman who was travelling on a scooter along Mozang Link Road.

The suspect obstructed the woman’s path, knocked her off her scooter, slapped her and pulled her hair, leaving her with facial and nose injuries.

The case was registered following a complaint by the woman’s father.